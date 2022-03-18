Israel’s Teva, dozens of other firms to make Pfizer’s Covid pill

'Having a treatment like this in the armory will be absolutely critical to prevent deaths'

Over 30 companies worldwide will begin producing a generic version of Pfizer’s Covid pill, the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) announced Thursday.

The UN-backed health organization said that agreements signed with 35 companies will make Pfizer’s antiviral Paxlovid available to more than half the world’s population.

Drugmakers across Asia, the Caribbean, eastern Europe, and the Middle East will start producing either raw ingredients for the drug or the pill itself, Haaretz reported.

Among the companies include Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals and Jordan’s Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

“This will make an enormous difference for countries,” said MPP Executive Director Charles Gore, adding that the availability of the Pfizer drug is critical in the world’s poorest regions.

“They have been at the back of the queue for vaccines, so having a treatment like this in the armory will be absolutely critical to prevent deaths.”

Gore noted that some of the companies could be ready to submit their drugs for regulatory approval within 2022, Haaretz reported.

Pfizer’s Covid drug has been proven to cut the risk of hospitalization or death from the virus by up to 90 percent.

It is believed that it is effective against the omicron variant as well.

Health experts welcomed the deal but pointed out gaps, like the fact that Brazil, which suffered devastating Covid outbreaks, is among other countries excluded from the deal, according to Haaretz.

Pfizer will not receive royalties from the sale of the generic version of Paxlovid as long as Covid is considered by the World Health Organization as a “global health emergency.”