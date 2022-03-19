Covid morbidity on the rise in Israel once again

Reproduction rate is over 1, number of serious patients rises

The reproduction rate of Covid-19 in Israel exceeded 1 for the first time since January, according to figures from the Israeli Ministry of Health released on Saturday.

This data indicates that the virus has resumed its spread.

The number is currently at 1.02, while more than 7,000 new cases of infection were confirmed on Friday.

Israel currently has more than 43,00 active cases of coronavirus.

As of Saturday evening, 326 patients are in serious condition, including 133 placed on ventilators.

It remains to be determined what caused the resurgence of the pandemic and whether it is due to various omicron subvariants.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced that Israel would maintain indoor mask-wearing for at least another month, when it should have been lifted next month. Most other health restrictions related to Covid-19 have been canceled.

Several cases of coronavirus combining Delta and Omicron variants have been detected in the country. Another variant never before seen elsewhere, resulting from a cross between the Omicron variant and its BA.2 subvariant, has also been identified in Israel.