Israel may reinstate PCR tests before return flights

Daily cases rising again as reproduction rate spikes to 1.23, indicating that the virus is spreading

Israel is considering bringing back PCR tests for return flights as the number of Covid-19 cases is steadily climbing again.

Over 10,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Health Ministry is mulling requiring a PCR test before boarding a plane back to Israel in light of the ongoing spike in new cases.

The requirement to pass a PCR test before boarding expired on March 1. Since then, people arriving to Israel are only tested after landing to Ben Gurion Airport.

According to the Health Ministry's update of its coronavirus database on Monday morning, a total of 12,869 new cases were recorded over the previous 24-hour period.

The 54,443 new cases over the past week represent a 30 percent increase compared to the previous seven days.

The reproduction rate, or R value, is spiking after a steady rise, hitting 1.23 on March 10, which indicates that the virus is multiplying in the population.

The R value represents the weekly average from 10 days ago and any number above one means that the virus is spreading.

However, the number of serious cases remains low at 328, with 160 critical and 143 on artificial ventilation.