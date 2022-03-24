Covid-19: Israel does not plan new restrictions despite rising cases

Health officials said they will expand mask-wearing indoors

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz do not intend to tighten coronavirus restrictions despite rising cases in the country, the Haaretz daily reported on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Prime Minister's Office and the Health Ministry, the two men are leaning toward maintaining the current rules and are due to meet the heads of the country's four health bodies on Thursday.

The Health Ministry announced that it wants to extend the obligation to wear a mask inside homes.

Horowitz intends to launch a campaign to encourage mask-wearing in a bid to reverse the trend of complacency resulting in part from a general decline in infection rates.

It also provides for a campaign to vaccinate populations at risk, particularly in retirement homes, given the relatively small number of Israelis who have received four doses of the vaccine.

An estimated 1.5 million Israelis are expected to travel abroad next month, the highest number since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry is aware of this estimate and the possible implications for public health.

In a statement, the ministry said it has no plans at this time to reinstate the country color code used at the start of the pandemic or attempt to restrict overseas travel, although that may change.

During the fifth wave of the coronavirus in Israel, significant disagreements emerged between the prime minister and the health minister over the possibility of further restrictions.

Bennett wanted significant restrictions, such as imposing a lockdown on people who weren't fully vaccinated or closing Israel's borders to all travel, but Horowitz was adamantly opposed.

But Bennett and Horowitz agree that, given the genetic similarity between the increasingly dominant omicron variant known as BA.2 and the "original" omicron variant BA.1, and the large number of Israelis infected with the latter, no new restrictions are currently necessary.