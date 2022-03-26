Drugmakers, scientists hunt for long-Covid treatments

Long-Covid is defined by symptoms that last longer than three months, including fatigue and chest pain

After producing vaccines and treatments for acute Covid in record time, researchers and drugmakers are directing their focus on a cure for long-Covid, a more elusive target marked by hundreds of various symptoms.

Scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom told Reuters that leading drugmakers are having discussions with researchers about how to target the disease.

Public health experts and biotech companies say major pharmaceutical companies are crucial in getting a proven treatment for long-Covid, which currently afflicts more than 100 million people, according to the World Health Organization.

"When you look at the numbers for heart failure, for diabetes… that is the ballpark we are talking about," said researcher Amitava Banerjee.

Long-Covid is defined by symptoms that last longer than three months - including fatigue, chest pain, and “brain fog.”

It can result from either mild or severe Covid, and is estimated to have already affected one in seven working-age adults in the US.

Sandi Zack, a former elementary school teacher, described symptoms including extreme fatigue, dizziness, pain, and heart palpitations since getting Covid in December 2020.

According to a database of global clinical trials, there are fewer than 20 clinical trials underway testing drugs, a handful of which are beyond early stages, Reuters reported.

Scientists hope their research will uncover the causes of long-Covid and possibly identify medicines that could work as treatments.

“We are getting traction, and for people suffering, we are getting treatments tested,” said David Strain, a lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School.

“Hopefully we will have things we can offer them to get their lives back to normal in the near future.”