Israel: Covid cases rising, no increase in serious conditions

'This indicates that the new variant is probably causing the same disease as the omicron'

Israel's Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash said on Sunday that there had not been a rise in the number of Covid patients in serious condition, despite the number of new cases rising overall.

This shows that the newest omicron strain does not appear to cause more severe illness compared to the original variant.

“The number of patients in critical condition has not increased in recent days, and this indicates that the new variant is probably causing the same disease as the omicron. It’s part of living alongside the virus,” Ash told Army Radio.

In Israel, there has been a recent increase in the transmission rate and daily cases; however, hospitalizations are remaining steady.

The reproduction rate, or R number, dropped to 1.34, according to the latest Health Ministry data. The R number indicates how many people each Covid carrier infects, numbers above one indicating that the virus is spreading.

Israel's R number was below 1 in late January and February, but it started to rise again in early March.

On Sunday, 23.69 percent of the 52,161 people who tested for Covid returned positive.

As of Saturday, there were 64,182 active Covid cases, according to the Health Ministry, with 136 in critical condition. The deal toll stands at 10,464.

Ash was asked whether the end of the pandemic was in sight, responding, “Definitely, we are on our way there. I think it’s a few months until we can make it a little easier. But we must remember that the virus is still here, and the risk of new variants still exists."