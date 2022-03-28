Israeli study: Covid-recovered patients still need booster shot

'Infection in itself is not enough to protect individuals over the long term'

Researchers from Israel’s Bar Ilan University published a study which indicates a third Covid booster shot is essential even for patients who previously contracted the virus.

The study was conducted jointly by Prof. Michael Edelstein of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine and Dr. Kamal Abu Jabal of Ziv Medical Center.

Using blood samples from over 500 participating healthcare workers, the researchers observed a decrease in the levels of Covid antibodies seven to nine months after they received a second dose of the vaccine - including for those previously infected with the virus.

A third booster shot, however, produced antibody levels ten times greater than those seen after the second dose of the vaccine.

“The fact that antibody levels also decline in individuals with hybrid immunity… challenges the previously held assumption that these people don't need further boosters. Our study suggests that they do,” Edelstein said, according to a press release from the university.

“Covid-19 is a constantly evolving situation and we still don't know who needs to be vaccinated and how frequently,” Jabal added.

“This question becomes especially complicated in people who've already been infected when considering whether they require vaccination and, if so, how many doses.”

Based on the team’s findings, Jabal says, “Infection in itself is not enough to protect individuals over the long term.”