Covid hospitalizations in US at record low

Whereas in UK infection numbers are at record high

Coronavirus hospitalization numbers in the United States plunged to their lowest levels since the pandemic began in early 2020, offering much needed relief to health care workers following the omicron surge.

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus has fallen more than 90% in more than two months.

The average number of people hospitalized with complications from the virus in the past week dropped to 11,860, the lowest since 2020 and a steep decline from the omicron-driven peak of over 145,000 in mid-January.

By contrast, coronavirus morbidity in the UK reached record levels, with about one in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain’s official statistics agency.

Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

The latest surge is driven by the highly infectious omicron variant BA.2, presently the dominant strain across the UK.