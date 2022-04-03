Covid in Israel: Reproduction rate falls below 1

The R-value is at 0.98, indicating that Covid is retreating

Israel's reproduction rate has dropped below one, indicating that Covid is on the retreat, according to Sunday's Health Ministry update.

The R-value of 0.98 marks the first time in nearly a month that the number has fallen below one.

The infection coefficient records the average weekly transmission rate from 10 days prior. If the number rises above one, it means that the virus is spreading as more than one person is being infected by each person carrying the virus.

In mid-March, the R-value reached a high of 1.43 before steadily declining.

The number of new Covid cases registered over the previous 24-hour period was 7,344 out of 32,234 tests administered to detect the virus, for a positive test rate of 22.78 percent.

Sunday's update is seen as not indicative of an overall trend because of a lack of testing coverage on Saturday due to to the Jewish holiday of Shabbat. However, the number of new cases over the last seven days is down 3.6 percent.

The number of patients hospitalized in serious condition as of Sunday's update stood at 265, with 121 critical and 99 on artificial ventilation.

The recent rise in cases is being at least partly attributed by health officials to the BA.2 variant — a subvariant of the omicron strain that is considered more infectious than the original BA.1 variant and is spreading rapidly across the globe.