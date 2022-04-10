China labels US concerns over Covid regulations 'groundless accusations'

China's Shanghai is dealing with its worst Covid outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan

China's foreign ministry expressed "strong dissatisfaction" with the United States on Saturday after the US raised concerns over China's Covid control measures.

The US State Department said on Friday that non-emergency staff at the Shanghai consulate, as well as families of US employees, were able to leave as Covid surges in the city.

"We express strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the groundless accusations against China's pandemic prevention policy from the US in its statement, and have lodged solemn representations," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a statement, according to Reuters.

China's Shanghai is dealing with its worst Covid outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan. Almost 25,000 new local cases were reported on Sunday for the previous day.

Although small by global standards, the city's curbs to battle the outbreak have squeezed supplies of food and other essential goods to the town of 26 million, with residents also raising concerns about access to medical care.

"Ambassador (Nicholas) Burns and other Department and Mission officials have raised our concerns regarding the outbreak and the PRC's control measures directly with PRC officials," a US Embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"We have informed them about the voluntary departure decision," the statement said.

Friday's advisory said US citizens should reconsider traveling to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and Covid-19 restrictions."