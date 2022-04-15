Number of serious Covid patients in Israel drops under 200

The R-value is at 0.73, with further signs of pandemic receding

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in serious condition in Israel dipped below 200 on Friday for the first time in months, in the latest sign of the pandemic’s downturn.

According to official figures, there were 196 serious cases as of Friday morning, including 74 people on artificial lung ventilation. In total, 581 people infected with the virus were hospitalized, including 228 with relatively light symptoms.

Thus far nearly 800 thousand Israelis received their fourth vaccine dose, 4.4 million received their third, 6.1 million the second and over 6.7 million were inoculated with just one shot.

The so-called R-value, which stands for how many people a carrier if likely to infect in average, was at 0.73.

Israel's death toll since the pandemic began in early 2020 was at 10,612.