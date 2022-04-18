US announces global Covid summit

'We are calling on world leaders to make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world'

A global summit to chart an end to the Covid crisis and plan for future upheavals will occur on May 12, the White House said Monday, even as President Joe Biden struggles to get vital pandemic funding from Congress.

The virtual gathering will be co-chaired by the United States, along with current G7 president Germany, G20 president Indonesia, African Union chair Senegal, and Belize, the current chair of the CARICOM Caribbean grouping.

"The summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats," the countries said in a joint statement.

This will be the second global huddle on the pandemic, which has killed more than six million people and triggered profound disruption to leading economies and trading patterns in the two years since it began to spread.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516024200418451459 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Biden hosted a similar summit last September, at which he urged partners to surge vaccines and ensure that 70 percent of every country is vaccinated by September this year.

Although death rates are plummeting worldwide, the virus continues to spread, preventing many leading countries from fully lifting restrictions, while China’s Shanghai is in the midst of a draconian lockdown.

Summit hosts appealed to maintain a sense of urgency.

“We are calling on world leaders… to make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world, save lives now, and build better health security," the joint statement said.

"We know we must prepare now to build, sustain, and finance the global capacity we need, not only for emerging Covid-19 variants, but also future health crises.”