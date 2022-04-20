Israel announces end to indoor mask mandate from Saturday

Health officials suggest that also mandatory Covid testing should end

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced an end to Israel's indoor mask mandate, scrapping obligatory use of the garment in most enclosed spaces from Saturday.

Coupled with the removal of mandatory indoor masks, Israeli health officials suggest that the country should stop testing travelers arriving from abroad, Ynet reports.

The reason behind the new Covid strategy proposed by health officials is - among others - the availability of vaccines in Israel, the decline of the fifth wave of coronavirus in the country, and to reduce the costs of tests that can add up to hundreds of dollars for families and groups traveling together.

Prof. Dror Mevorach, head of a Covid ward at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, said according to Ynet that he agrees that Israel should take the financial aspect into account, and over time quit mandatory testing of travelers.

Although data from the Health Ministry shows that only 1,4% of inbound travelers to Israel are infected with Covid, the ministry still emphasizes the importance of testing travelers arriving from abroad to detect new variants.

Israel is one of the few countries in the world that still require Covid testing for inbound travelers.