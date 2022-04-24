Israel considering reducing Covid testing at Ben Gurion Airport - report

Health Ministry officials will discuss airport testing policy at the end of the week

Israel is considering reducing viral testing at Ben Gurion Airport in light of reduced rates of Covid, according to Israeli media.

Health Ministry officials will reassess the testing policy for passengers arriving in the country at the end of the week, looking at the number of positive cases over the holidays and the latest data on variants, Haaretz reported.

According to the report, the government could partially reduce the amount of testing required for entry by only testing a sample of people arriving or reducing the list of countries requiring testing upon arrival to the Jewish state.

An official told Haaretz that testing is meant to "identify the entry of new variants from abroad and this is certainly very important."

"Will sampling give the answer? We’ll have to examine this in the coming week.”

Israel is one of the few countries in the world that still requires testing for inbound travelers.

Passengers landing at Israel's main international airport outside of Tel Aviv are currently required to take a Covid test at a cost of $24.50 or $18.40 if paid in advance. Arriving passengers must self-isolate for 24 hours or until a negative test result is obtained.

With the number of Covid cases in Israel stabilizing, the government decided to remove restrictions, including the requirement to wear a mask in most indoor places as of Saturday night.