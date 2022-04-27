EU estimates up to 80% of population has had Covid

This comes as the bloc enters a post-emergency phase where mass reporting of cases is no longer necessary

The European Commission said on Wednesday that between 60 percent and 80 percent of the European Union population was estimated to have been infected with Covid.

In preparing for this phase, EU governments should ramp up Covid immunizations of children, the bloc's executive body said.

"It is estimated that between 60 percent to 80 percent of the EU population has by now had Covid," EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a news conference, according to Reuters.

The EU public health agency said reported cases had covered about 30 percent of the European population so far. Still, if unreported infections were added, cases could be as high as 350 million, about 77 percent of the European population.

With a recent drop in infections and deaths linked to Covid, the EU is now shifting away from mass testing and reporting of cases, Kyriakides said.

However, the commission noted that fresh Covid surges are likely as the virus is expected to continue mutating. Therefore countries should have plans to shift back into emergency mode and should ramp up vaccinations.

Brussels urged governments to continue pushing for the immunization of the unvaccinated, especially children, before the start of the new school term in the autumn.