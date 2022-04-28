Moderna files for US authorization of Covid shot for kids under 6

'There's no other vaccine, no other therapy, that these little kids can have'

Moderna said on Thursday that it asked United States regulators to authorize its Covid vaccine for children under the age of 6.

This would make it the first Covid vaccine available for under 5-year-olds.

The Pfizer Covid vaccine is authorized for children five and older. However, their trial results for two- to four-year-olds showed a weaker immune response than in adults, forcing the study to be extended to test a third dose. Pfizer has said that data would come in April.

"This does represent an important area of unmet need," Moderna Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said in an interview, according to Reuters.

"There's no other vaccine, no other therapy, that these little kids can have," Burton said. "If they do judge the data to be sufficient, I think from a public health perspective, offering it to these children as quickly as possible is the best thing."

In March, Moderna released trial data showing that its vaccine was safe and generated a similar immune response in young children as for adults.

The omicron variant of Covid was predominant during the pediatric trial. The drugmaker said two doses were around 37 percent effective in preventing infections in two- to five-year-olds and 51 percent effective for children ages six months to 2 years.

Burton did not disclose a time frame for when the US Food and Drug Administration was expected to consider the authorization request.