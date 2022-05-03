Israel expected to soon end Covid tests at Ben Gurion Airport

Obligation to take test at the expense of travelers, should be abolished at the beginning of June

Israel is expected to soon lift the requirement for travelers arriving at Ben Gurion Airport to be tested for Covid-19, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

Under current coronavirus rules, anyone landing at the airport must take a test at their own expense.

After the test, travelers must remain in quarantine until they get the test results.

According to Channel 12 and Walla! News reports, the Health Ministry is expected to soon announce the removal of the testing requirement early next month.

The news follows an appeal last month from the former coronavirus chief who said the tests were no longer needed and were only detecting a "low percentage" of daily infections.

Also last month, the government ended the requirement to wear a mask indoors, citing falling morbidity.

The number of cases in Israel is steadily declining.

As of Tuesday, there were 20,545 confirmed active Covid cases in Israel, with 2,209 new cases diagnosed in 24 hours.

Currently, 497 patients are hospitalized, including 169 in serious condition and 70 on life support.