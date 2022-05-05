Covid pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million in 2020-21, WHO says

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls the information 'sobering'

The Covid 19 pandemic killed 13.3 to 16.6 million people in 2020 and 2021, the WHO estimated Thursday - up to triple the number of deaths attributed directly to the disease.

The World Health Organization's long-awaited estimate of the total number of deaths caused by the pandemic - including lives lost to its knock-on effects - finally puts a number on the broader impact of the crisis.

"New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the Covid 19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million)," the UN health agency said in a statement.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the information "sobering," according to a WHO press release on the matter.

He said that the statistic does "not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems."

Excess mortality is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would have been expected in the absence of the pandemic, based on data from earlier years.

This includes deaths associated with Covid directly, due to the disease, and indirectly due to the pandemic's impact on health systems and society.

The WHO declared Covid an international public health emergency on January 30, 2020, after cases of the new coronavirus spread beyond China.