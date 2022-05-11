China to WHO: Stop making ‘irresponsible remarks’

WHO has been censored on social media after its criticism of China's zero-Covid policy

China criticized the World Health Organization's “irresponsible remarks” on Wednesday, after the UN body questioned the plausibility of Beijing's zero-Covid strategy, Reuters reported.

“We hope the relevant individual can view Chinese Covid policy objectively and rationally and know the facts, instead of making irresponsible remarks," Zhao Lijian, a Chinese spokesman, said at a regular foreign ministry news conference according to the news agency.

In the last weeks, hundreds of millions of people across China have been under strict lockdown, including most of Shanghai’s 25 million people who have been trapped at home.

As a result of the extensive measures used by the Chinese government to combat Covid-19, the director of WHO Tedros Adhamom Ghebreyesus called out its strategy on Tuesday, saying it was not sustainable.

”When we talk about the zero-Covid strategy, we don't think that it's sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future," Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

Also, WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said it was time to hit the reset button.

"We need to balance the control measures against the impact on society, the impact they have on the economy, and that's not always an easy calibration," he said according to AFP.

The criticism from WHO has not been covered in China's state media and the organization has been censored on social media, Reuters reported.