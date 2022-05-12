Israel to lift mask requirement on planes

Proposed measure follows European Union decision to relax mask rules for air travel

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is seeking to end the requirement to wear face masks on planes, following in the footsteps of the European Union, Channel 12 reported Thursday evening.

Israel lifted its requirement to wear masks inside buildings on April 24, leaving mask-wearing requirements only in hospitals, nursing homes and on airplanes.

Removing the wearing of masks on planes would lift one of the few Covid restrictions still in force in Israel. But flights from Tel Aviv to certain destinations may still require the wearing of masks, depending on other international regulations.

From May 20, passengers landing at Ben Gurion Airport will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test before leaving the airport.

Israelis arriving to the Jewish state have not had to undergo any pre-boarding tests for several months; foreigners must always present a negative result, but it can be a PCR test or an antigen test.

On Wednesday, the European Union said it would no longer recommend the wearing of face masks at airports and planes from next week.