English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Israel to lift mask requirement on planes

i24NEWS

2 min read
Crew members wearing face masks stand at the gate of the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on 17 April 2022.
Flash90Crew members wearing face masks stand at the gate of the first direct flight from Tel Aviv to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on 17 April 2022.

Proposed measure follows European Union decision to relax mask rules for air travel

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is seeking to end the requirement to wear face masks on planes, following in the footsteps of the European Union, Channel 12 reported Thursday evening.

Israel lifted its requirement to wear masks inside buildings on April 24, leaving mask-wearing requirements only in hospitals, nursing homes and on airplanes.

Video poster

Removing the wearing of masks on planes would lift one of the few Covid restrictions still in force in Israel. But flights from Tel Aviv to certain destinations may still require the wearing of masks, depending on other international regulations.

From May 20, passengers landing at Ben Gurion Airport will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test before leaving the airport.

Israelis arriving to the Jewish state have not had to undergo any pre-boarding tests for several months; foreigners must always present a negative result, but it can be a PCR test or an antigen test.

On Wednesday, the European Union said it would no longer recommend the wearing of face masks at airports and planes from next week.

This article received 0 comments