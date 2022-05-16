Israel's entry PCR tests canceled as of midnight Friday - health ministry

Foreigners will no longer be required to undergo a PCR or antigen test before a flight to Israel

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday announced the canceling of PCR tests for all incoming travelers — Israelis and foreigners — this Friday at midnight.

The move comes amid a decline in Covid-19 contamination rates in Israel.

It applies to all entry points for the state of Israel — Ben Gurion Airport, land and sea crossings.

Foreigners will also no longer be required to undergo a PCR or antigen test before boarding a flight to Israel, the Health Ministry statement added.

Passengers must, however, continue to complete an entry declaration up to 48 hours before boarding a flight or ship.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on May 8 agreed to cancel PCR screening tests for travelers from May 20, before Monday's official announcement from the ministry.

The decision was made in light of declining morbidity figures and following discussions between professionals from the Health Ministry and officials from the Airports Authority.

The government also last month ended the requirement to wear a mask indoors and last week Horowitz announced his intentions to lift the mask requirement for planes.