Israel to end mask requirement on international flights - health minister

Mask rule for incoming and outgoing flights canceled from May 23

Israel is ending its mask requirement for international flights, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The obligation to wear a mask for incoming and outgoing flights will be canceled starting on May 23 (midnight between Sunday and Monday), pending approval by Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz made the decision in consultation with Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash; Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of public health services at the Health Ministry, and Chief Covid-19 Officer Prof. Salman Zarka.

Israel on April 24 lifted its indoor mask mandate and on Monday announced the canceling of PCR tests for all incoming travelers — Israelis and foreigners — this Friday at midnight.

The reduction in Covid-19 restrictions comes amid declining morbidity rates in the Jewish state.

The move follows a decision by the European Union to no longer recommend the wearing of face masks at airports and on airplanes.