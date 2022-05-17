Pfizer vaccine averted nearly 700,000 hospitalizations - study

In Israel, more than 6.7 million people received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine averted nearly 700,000 hospitalizations and saved more than $70 billion in costs over one year, according to a new study published in the Journal of Medical Economics.

The vaccine prevented 8.7 million symptomatic cases, 690,000 hospitalizations and more than 110,000 deaths.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526126089109655554 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Additionally, it saved more than $30 billion in healthcare costs and more than $40 billion in lost productivity, according to the study.

The data the researchers used for this study included the number of people who received the vaccine, the effectiveness of the vaccine, and the likelihood of developing symptoms and being hospitalized.

“The analyses show that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had a substantial impact on public health in the United States in 2021, and had a very significant effect on the evolution of the pandemic,” said Manuela Di Fusco, researcher in health economics.

“It has been estimated to have prevented millions of cases, thousands of hospitalizations and deaths, and generated billions in societal economic value in the United States in 2021,” she continued.

The results "highlight the possibility of continuing the widespread adoption of vaccination to prevent Covid-related diseases and generate benefits for society," Di Fusco added.

In Israel, more than 6.7 million people have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.