Monkeypox: Israel's Health Ministry urges medical personnel to be on alert

'In Israel, no cases have been reported so far'

Israel's Health Ministry issued a statement Thursday urging medical personnel to be on alert as monkeypox spreads in several countries, including Europe and the Americas.

The ministry said in a statement that "Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be transmitted by rodents and monkeys as well as close human-to-human contact. The disease manifests as fever, rash and enlarged lymph nodes."

"We have noted that in recent days approximately 50 cases have been reported in a number of countries and that other cases are currently under investigation. The Ministry of Health is following the reports closely and is in contact with the health authorities of different countries," he said.

“In Israel, no cases have been reported so far,” they stressed.

Monkeypox or "simian orthopoxvirus" is a rare disease whose pathogen can be transmitted from animals to humans and vice versa.

When the virus reaches humans, it is mainly from various wild animals, rodents or primates for example. Human-to-human transmission is limited, says the World Health Organization (WHO).