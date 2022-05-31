Israel: Isolation for Covid carriers to be lifted next month

As of now, quarantine lasts at least five days following confirmation of infection with a virus test

Israel's Covid czar Salman Zarka announced Tuesday that he expects compulsory home quarantine for those with Covid will be canceled sometime near the end of next month, only if infection rates remained low.

Alongside Health Minister Director-General Nachman Ash, Zarka said in a video press briefing that the recommendation will still be that patients remain at home; however, it won't be compulsory.

This is one of the last remaining Covid measures, after the mask mandate was lifted outside health and medical centers.

As of now, quarantine lasts at least five days following a positive Covid test. Those who show no symptoms for 48 hours and are negative on two Covid tests can leave isolation on the fifth day.

On Monday, Israel saw just 2,295 Covid cases, seemingly exiting the fifth wave of infections.

However, Zarka noted that Israel is preparing for a possible sixth wave of infections, despite a relatively low number of cases. He mentioned the concern that a highly infectious Covid strain, such as the delta variant, could resurge, according to The Times of Israel.

Zarka predicted that if the rest of 2022 passes without another Covid wave, then life will return to pre-Covid days in 2023.

Over 6.1 million Israelis have had at least two Covid vaccine shots, 4.49 million have had three doses, and 812,003 have had four.

“At the moment, there is no evidence to justify a fifth vaccination,” Ash said, noting the challenge of convincing people to take a fifth vaccine.

Zarka said that as immunity - either from vaccines or previous infections - deteriorates, Israel's population will be largely unprotected by September or October.