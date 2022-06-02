Shanghai prohibits Chinese media from using term ‘lockdown’ – reports

The ban coincides with the end of city’s strict two-month lockdown

Chinese media were reportedly ordered to refrain from using the term lockdown and describe the recent Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai as “static management-style suppression.”

A censorship directive leaked to the China Digital Times, suggests local media can’t write about the end of the two-month lockdown in Shanghai as it allegedly was “never declared” in the first place.

“All parts of Shanghai underwent static management-style suppression and suspensions, but the city’s core functions kept operating throughout this period. Emphasize that related measures were temporary, conditional, and limited,” the directive was quoted by the Guardian.

Earlier in April, Shanghai officials imposed a city-wide lockdown to limit the spread of Covid, which sparked frustration among city residents who were forced to be closed down in their apartments for over two months.

Beijing’s zero-Covid policy was also largely criticized by the World’s Health Organization. Chinese officials responded by censoring WHO on social media for “irresponsible remarks.”

The restrictions were lifted on Thursday for low-risk areas with 22.5m residents having to still wear masks in public places and avoid mass gatherings.