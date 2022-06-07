Israel not reimposing restrictions amid rise in Covid cases

Recommendations include mask-wearing, getting tested if showing symptoms and getting vaccinated

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday responded to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country by making recommendations and emphasizing that restrictions were not being reimposed now.

In a statement, the ministry indicated that it wants to maintain the "full routine" that is currently in place in the Jewish state, with no obligations besides wearing a mask in health funds and clinics and with patients.

The recommendations amid the spike in coronavirus cases include wearing a mask when advisable, especially indoors. The mask-wearing recommendation in particular applies to at-risk populations. Also, getting tested if displaying symptoms and avoiding exposure to others. Finally, getting vaccinated against the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not officially declared the end of the pandemic and the beginning of what is called the endemic stage when the virus is predictable and stable. However, Israel's Health Ministry said that it is being treated as something like endemic.

"We have moved to a stage where we live a routine life alongside the virus — but the virus does not consider our desires and living alongside the virus does not mean living as if there is no virus," the statement said.

"Take care of yourself and those around you — for our health and routine."