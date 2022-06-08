Israel fears start of new Covid wave with over 4,500 diagnosed daily

Total number of confirmed cases is up to 19,000

Over 4,500 people in Israel were diagnosed with Covid on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases up to 19,000.

With 89 patients in serious condition and 21 cases in critical condition, Israeli health officials are voicing concerns over the new wave spreading across the country. Last Wednesday the number of confirmed cases amounted to 2,500 per day.

The R value, which is measured by the number of people that one infected person can further infect, currently stands at 1.19 while last week it was only 1.

The country’s coronavirus task force that met earlier today recommended reinstating masks in closed places and allowing children as young as five to receive the basic treatment of two vaccine doses and a booster shot.

According to health officials, the new wave of Covid is due to the variant Omicron BA.5 that was recorded by the World Health Organization in South Africa in recent weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the country’s Health minister Nitzan Horowitz, who attended the meeting online as he himself was diagnosed with Covid. The health committee didn’t suggest reinstating Covid restrictions that were only recently lifted in Israel, but recommended that the most vulnerable - people with pre-conditions and the elderly - should be putting on masks in closed areas.

The measure is likely to be adapted in nursing homes. However, the next round of vaccination is not considered for now as the majority of Israel’s population has been inoculated with the third shot.