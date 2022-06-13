Covid: Israel registers nearly 6,000 new cases in 24 hours

Health Ministry recommends indoor mask-wearing for first time since mandate dropped in April

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday registered 5,817 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

There are currently 28,316 active patients including 100 people in serious condition and 22 requiring artificial ventilation, according to the ministry's Covid-19 database.

The positivity rate for screening tests is 26.3 percent and the virus reproduction rate R has exceeded 1.5.

A total of 10,882 people have died from the virus since March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Over the last week, Israel has recorded some 33,000 new coronavirus cases — a 105 percent increase over the previous week.

While the reason for the spike in cases in Israel has not been confirmed, it is likely due to the spread of new omicron subvariant BA.5, which represents 80 percent of new cases in Portugal — another country that has seen a recent rise in cases.

The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants circulating are similar to other subvariants of the omicron strain of the virus in that they produce milder symptoms upon infection compared to previous variants.

In view of the significant increase in cases, the health authorities are studying the possibility of reimposing mask-wearing in enclosed spaces and vaccinating the population at risk with a fifth dose.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, the Health Ministry recommended indoor mask-wearing for the first time since the requirement was removed in April of this year.

"We ask you to make sure to wear a mask in closed spaces, not because it is obligatory - but because it is an act of solidarity and caring for others," the statement said.