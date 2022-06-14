Israel: Health Ministry recommends Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

According to Salman Zarka there are no plans to bring back any Covid restrictions

Israel’s Health Ministry on Tuesday recommended a Covid vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11 as the number of daily coronavirus infections continues to rise, raising fears of the start of a sixth wave.

Officials have asked health management agencies to be prepared to make the vaccines available to children in this age group.

The third dose may also be given to children who recovered from the coronavirus more than three months ago.

Israel began vaccinating children between 5 and 11 in November of last year. Still, figures from the Health Ministry released Tuesday show that, so far, 76.5 percent of children in this age group have not been vaccinated.

The data also showed that in the past month, 1,261 unvaccinated children aged 5 to 11 who had recovered from the virus had caught it again, as well as 295 who had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to official ministry figures, 7,330 new cases were diagnosed, the highest number since April 6.

Out of 30,090 active patients, 103 are in serious condition.

On Tuesday, Israel's Covid czar Salman Zarka announced that Covid tests at the airport are unlikely to return anytime soon.

“We don’t see a reason to check people at border crossings,” Zarka said, according to The Times of Israel. “We will test people at Ben Gurion Airport if there are concerns about new variants in the world.”

He added that there are no plans to bring back any Covid restrictions. The requirement to be tested upon landing at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport was lifted on May 21.