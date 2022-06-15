Israel's Covid czar: Likely up to 20,000 cases every day in current outbreak

Salman Zarka says BA.5 subvariant of omicron quickly gaining traction

Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka said on Wednesday that during the current outbreak there are likely 15,000 to 20,000 new Covid-19 cases every day, The Times of Israel reports.

Zarka made the remarks to the Knesset (Israel's parliament) Health Committee.

According to the latest Health Ministry update, the number of weekly new cases has risen 106.5 percent over the previous seven-day period for a total of 39,735.

A total of 7,661 new cases were detected on Tuesday out of 22,306 tests to detect the virus for a positivity rate of 34.35 percent.

The R value stands at 1.46, meaning the virus is multiplying in the population.

The number of patients in serious condition stands at 119, with 30 critical and 27 requiring artificial ventilation.

Zarka indicated that the BA.5 subvariant of omicron is quickly gaining traction and is more resistant to vaccinations.

However, BA.5 is similar to other versions of omicron in that it produces milder symptoms compared to previous variants.

“The BA.5 strain currently accounts for about 50 percent of patients,” he said. “The strain caused relatively mild illness among young people, but we can see a rise in hospitalizations.”