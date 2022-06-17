Covid: Israel reports 70% rise in seriously ill patients

Specialists warn of an 'unstable situation'

Israel on Friday reported a dramatic rise in the number of critical Covid patients, as the pandemic rears its head again in the Jewish state.

Some 140 Israelis were in critical condition on Friday, an increase of almost 70% from last week.

On Thursday over seven thousand new cases were confirmed, with the reproduction ration — the number of people an average carrier is expected to infect — at 1.31.

“The data clearly indicates that the virus remains active in the community,” immune system expert Prof. Cyrille Cohen of Bar Ilan University told the Ynet news site.

“The telltale sign is the number of patients in serious condition, since we know that many of the cases do not get detected as people who show no symptoms don't get tested,” he added.

“What determines government policy is not so much the number of confirmed patients but the condition of the seriously ill ones. We need to understand whether they are experiencing the disease in a more severe way — and whether we will need to get ready to reopen coronavirus wards this summer.”