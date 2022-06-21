'These patients constitute an ‘incubator’ for viruses and mutations'

A Tel Aviv University study revealed that chronic Covid patients who suffer from immunosuppression are at risk of developing highly mutated virus variants.

The researchers discovered that a weakened antibody response may prevent full recovery from the virus and drive it to mutate numerous times, according to the university’s press release issued on Tuesday.

“In biological evolutionary terms, these patients constitute an ‘incubator’ for viruses and mutations – the virus persists in their body for a long time and succeeds in adapting to the immune system, by accumulating various mutations,” Prof. Adi Stern, who led the study, explained.

He added that since the outbreak of Covid-19, the rate at which the virus evolves has been puzzling for the scientists as a relatively slow but constant rate of mutations were observed in the first year of the pandemic. However, since the end of 2020, variants that are characterized by a large number of mutations have emerged.

While the study found no connection between anti-Covid drug treatment and the development of variants, it succeeded in “peeling back a missing layer of the big picture.”

“This study highlights the importance of protecting immunocompromised individuals, who are at high risk for the virus, yet may also be an incubator for the formation of the next variant, posing a risk to all of us,” Stern underlined.

As Israel is likely facing another wave of coronavirus with over 10,000 new cases diagnosed for the second day in a row, the scientists bring some good news. Their findings indicate that, while many different variants are formed in immunocompromised patients, these variants are at low risk of spreading onwards.