Israel: Health minister recommends wearing masks indoors

'We are now seeing a recurring rise in infection and serious cases… I call on the public to act responsibly'

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a Sunday meeting in his office in Jerusalem to discuss dealing with the newest Covid wave.

“Maintaining the level of readiness is critical – we are staying on top of it,” Lapid said, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“We are approaching the peak of the global tourist season at all airports, including in Israel. This will have an impact on the speed of infection,” he continued. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the health minister for making [the surveillance of the disease] a sophisticated system.”

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz responded, "We have functioned with great success over the past year, and we will continue to pursue a prudent and responsible policy – to provide all the tools for maintaining health, while maintaining a normal routine."

"We are now seeing a recurring rise in infection and serious cases… I call on the public to act responsibly, to be tested if they have symptoms or have been in close contact with those infected, and to maintain the rules of isolation for those who have to be at home. We recommend that people, especially the at-risk population, wear masks indoors.”

Horowitz said that Covid must be monitored and managed and that maintaining a stock of medications and vaccinations will continue.

According to Israel's Health Ministry, 193,000 Israelis have been tested during the past week, and 74,000 were infected.