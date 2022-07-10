Fourth Covid vaccine reduces risk of death among elderly by 72% - study

The study ‘confirms that the policy adopted by the State of Israel was the correct on’

The fourth Covid vaccine is effective in protecting the elderly population, reducing risk of death from the virus by 72 percent, a new study showed.

The study was conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Ben Gurion University of the Negev in collaboration with the Israeli Ministry of Health. It included nearly 40,000 elderly Israelis living in nursing homes supervised by the Ministry of Health’s “Senior Shield” program, which was launched by Israel’s government to prevent and control Covid outbreaks in the country’s geriatric facilities.

Elderly at-risk people who received a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine are 34 percent less likely to contract the Omicron variant, and have a 64 to 67 percent reduced risk of requiring hospitalization due to Covid, according to TAU’s press-release. The subjects’ average age was 80.

“These are significant data, because the Senior Shield population is one of the groups who suffer the most severe morbidity from the coronavirus, at a much higher rate than the general population,” said Prof. Khitam Muhsen, who led the study.

“Our study points to the significant benefit of administering the fourth dose of the vaccine, and confirms that the policy adopted by the State of Israel was the correct one. The decision to vaccinate at-risk populations with the fourth dose was a wise choice that saved a lot of human lives,” she added.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior official in the Health Ministry told Ynet that Israel will begin the infant and toddler Covid vaccination campaign in the coming weeks. Last week the ministry approved Pfizer and Moderna shots for children aged six months to four or five years.