Nearly 6% of children show Covid symptoms 90 days after infection - study

The most reported persistent symptoms in children are fatigue or weakness, cough and difficulty breathing

A study conducted in eight countries showed that nearly six percent of children reported symptoms of long Covid three months after being infected.

The survey was carried out on 8,642 children infected with coronavirus, including 1,884 children, who had 90-day follow-up, JAMA Network Open reported.

“We found that in some children, illness with Covid-19 is associated with reporting persistent symptoms after three months,” Principal Investigator Stephen Freedman, of the Cumming School of Medicine at University of Calgary, was quoted as saying.

“Our results suggest that appropriate guidance and follow-up are needed, especially for children at high risk for long Covid,” he added.

According to the researcher, long Covid is associated with initial hospitalization of 48 or more hours, four or more symptoms detected at the Emergency Department visit and age 14 years or older. The most reported persistent symptoms in children were fatigue or weakness, coughing and difficulty breathing.

“Our finding that children who had multiple Covid-19 symptoms initially were at higher risk for long Covid is consistent with studies in adults,” said Co-Principal Investigator Todd Florin from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“Unfortunately, there are no known therapies for long COVID in children and more research is needed in this area,” he added.

Earlier in July, Israel’s Health Ministry approved Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccinations for its youngest children aged six months to four or five years. The country is said to have passed the peak of the 6th wave of the virus but a new wave could come as early as this fall.