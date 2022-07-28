Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of Covid cases, study finds

Women are less likely to recover these senses than men, according to the study

Around five percent of people who had Covid developed long-lasting problems with their sense of smell or taste, a large study revealed Thursday, potentially contributing to the burden of long Covid.

A lost sense of smell quickly became the hallmark of contracting Covid in the early days of the pandemic, but it was not clear how often symptoms like this occur – or how long they can last.

Seeking to find out, researchers analyzed the findings of 18 previous studies involving 3,700 patients.

In a new study published in the peer-reviewed BMJ journal, they found that six months after contracting the virus, four percent of patients did not recover their sense of smell, while two percent did not recover their sense of taste.

It was unclear if this represented a full or partial recovery, however.

The researchers estimated that loss of smell may persist in 5.6 percent of patients, while 4.4 percent may not fully recover their sense of taste.

One woman told the researchers that she did not recover her sense of smell more than two years after contracting Covid.

The researchers said that while most patients should recover their sense of smell and taste within the first three months of getting Covid, "a major group of patients might develop long-lasting dysfunction that requires timely identification, personalized treatment, and long-term follow-up."

They also found that women were less likely to recover these senses than men.

The cause of the disparity is not clear, but the researchers suggested women tend to have better senses of smell and taste in the first place, meaning they have more to lose.

The data did not include which Covid variant the patients contracted. Previous research indicated that more recent Omicron variants are less likely to lead to smell loss.