Pfizer CEO tests positive for Covid

Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, said on Monday that he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

He is currently isolating with mild symptoms or the virus. Bourla, 60, received four doses of the vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech and started treatment with a course of Paxlovid, the company’s oral antiviral treatment.

"I am confident that I will have a speedy recovery," Bourla said on Twitter, adding that he is “feeling well.”

Paxlovid is used to treat high-risk people, including older patients.

“We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world,” Bourla noted.

Earlier in July, US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid and prior to that his chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci was diagnosed with the disease as well.

Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after the so-called “rebound” - a situation in which patients treated with Paxlovid, which Biden also took, clear the virus but test positive after completing their course.