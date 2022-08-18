WHO: Covid cases drop globally, death toll rises in Asia

'None of us is helpless. Please get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one'

New Covid cases reported globally dropped by a quarter in the last week, while deaths fell 6 percent but were still higher in parts of Asia, according to a Thursday report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UN health agency said there were 5.4 million new Covid cases reported last week, a decline of 24 percent from the previous week. Everywhere in the world, infections fell, including by nearly 40 percent in Africa and Europe and by a third in the Middle East.

As the death toll from Covid dropped or remained stable in most regions, deaths rose in the western Pacific (31 percent) and southeast Asia (12 percent).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1560211905914060802 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that reported Covid deaths over the past month surged 35 percent and noted there were 15,000 deaths in the past week.

“15,000 deaths a week is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” Tedros said. He said the number of virus sequences shared every week plummeted by 90 percent, making it extremely difficult for scientists to monitor how Covid might be mutating," AP News reported.

“But none of us is helpless,” Tedros said. “Please get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one."

WHO’s vaccine advisory group recommended for the first time that people most vulnerable to Covid get a second booster shot. Numerous other health agencies and countries made the same recommendation months ago.