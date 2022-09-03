Israel: Serious Covid cases under 100, first time since June

Israel’s Covid death toll since the start of the pandemic stood at 11,620 on Friday

Serious Covid cases in Israel dropped below 100 this week for the first time since June, according to the latest Health Ministry figures released Friday.

With active cases briefly dipping under 10,000 for the first time in 2022, only 94 people were hospitalized in serious conditions as a result of the virus.

Of those patients, 33 were listed as critical.

On Wednesday, there were 9,965 active cases in Israel before increasing to 10,239 by the next day. Data also showed that new daily reported cases dropped below 1,000 this week for the first time since December 2021.

Israel’s Covid death toll since the start of the pandemic stood at 11,620, with 11 patients dying over the past week.

While the rate of positive Covid tests fluctuates, the latest figures reflect an overall trend of dwindling cases in Israel since the sixth wave of infections, which was fueled by a subvariant of the omicron strain detected in over half of the tested cases during June’s peak.

Entirely new Covid variants could emerge this winter but existing vaccines should protect people from serious illness or death, the European Union’s drug agency said Friday.

The 27-nation bloc is preparing to roll out a booster campaign ahead of a feared wave of new Covid cases during the winter.

In Israel, the virus reproduction rate (R) increased slightly during August, but remains under 1 since late June.