Hidden crisis: Scientists warn of long-Covid’s link to suicide

Long-Covid is a complex medical condition that can be hard to diagnose, as it has a range of over 200 symptoms

Scott Taylor, a 58-year-old who caught Covid in spring 2020, never got to move on.

He was still not recovered some 18 months later when he killed himself at his home in Texas, having lost his health, memory, and money.

The potential long-term effects of Covid are poorly understood, with governments and scientists only now starting to systematically study the area as the world emerges from a pandemic that blindsided it.

A key question being examined by researchers is if the risk of suicide increases among long-Covid patients, either due to their brain’s biology changing or due to loss of their ability to function as before.

"No one cares. No one wants to take the time to listen," Taylor wrote in a final text to a friend.

"I can hardly do laundry without complete exhaustion, pain, fatigue, pain all up and down my spine. World spinning dizzily, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. It seems I say stuff and have no idea of what I'm saying," Taylor added.

There is no authoritative data on the frequency of suicides among those diagnosed with long-Covid.

But several scientists from organizations are studying the potential link following evidence of increased cases of depression and suicidal thoughts among people with long-Covid, as well as a growing number of deaths.

The implications of long-Covid potentially being linked with increased risk of mental illness and suicide are grave.

In the United States alone, the condition has affected up to 23 million people, the US Government Accountability Office estimated in March.

Worldwide, nearly 150 million people are estimated to have developed long-Covid during the first two years of the pandemic, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.