Israel received Pfizer vaccines adapted to all omicron variants

Israel's fifth vaccination campaign against Covid-19 is expected to start this week with the priority given to citizens aged 65 or older and other at risk groups, including pregnant women, health workers and teachers.

The second priority will be given to the rest of the population. Anyone above the age of 12 and at least three months from a previous shot or Covid illness are eligible.

According to Channel 12, Israel received Pfizer vaccines adapted to all omicron variants and the country’s health funds are ready to start the vaccination campaign as early as Thursday.

As the country’s Health Ministry registered a moderate increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in recent days, it recommended Israelis to wear masks in closed spaces and conduct home tests ahead of the upcoming High Holidays.

Last week, Salman Zarka, Israel’s Covid task force chief, urged those at risk to take the updated booster along with a flu shot. Around half of Israel's 9.4 million population already has three vaccine doses and around 850,000 people have four, according to the Health Ministry’s data.

Earlier in July, a study conducted by Israeli researchers showed that the fourth Covid vaccine proved to be effective in protecting the elderly population, reducing risk of death from the virus by 72 percent.