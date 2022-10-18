Addiction drug a promising option for Covid brain fog, fatigue

Naltrexone 'should be on the top of everyone’s list for clinical trials'

Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation, suffers from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headaches, and other pains since contracting Covid in 2020.

Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction.

After more than two years of living in "a thick, foggy cloud," she told Reuters, "I can actually think clearly."

Researchers searching for long-Covid cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions still suffering months after their coronavirus infection. The drug has been used with some success to treat a similar post-infectious syndrome marked by cognitive deficits and overwhelming fatigue.

Drawing on its use for that and a handful of long-Covid pilot studies, there are at least four clinical trials planned to test naltrexone on hundreds of patients with long-Covid, according to Reuters.

It is also on the short list of treatments to be tested in the U.S. National Institutes of Health's $1 billion RECOVER Initiative, which aims to uncover underlying causes and find treatments for long-Covid.

Low-dose naltrexone may reverse some of the underlying pathology driving symptoms, advisors to the trials said, while current treatments are aimed at addressing specific symptoms caused by Covid damage to organs.

Naltrexone has anti-inflammatory properties and has been used at low doses for years to treat conditions such as fibromyalgia, Crohn's disease, and multiple sclerosis.

“It should be on the top of everyone’s list for clinical trials,” said Dr. Jarred Younger, director of the Neuro-inflammation, Pain and Fatigue Laboratory at the University of Alabama.