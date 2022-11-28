Covid: 4th vaccine shot safe, Israeli study finds

First large-scale research into the safety of a fourth injection of the Pfizer vaccine

Israeli data is providing "safety assurances to the world's population" regarding a fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot.

That is according to a new study led by Professor Dan Yamin of Tel Aviv University's Center for Combating Pandemics and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The study is the first large-scale research on the safety of a fourth injection of the Pfizer vaccine.

As the northern hemisphere expects a surge in Covid cases this winter, health workers in many countries are struggling to get people to vaccinate.

The first, second and third shots were widely accepted, being considered part of the initial vaccine schedule. But as people became eligible for fourth and even fifth doses, reluctance grew. In Israel, while 6.1 million people received a second injection, only 900,000 people accepted a fourth dose of the vaccine.

Michael Giladi/Flash90 A man receives a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine at a Clalit Health Services center in Katzrin, Golan Heights, January 9, 2022.

The study consisted of analyzing the medical records of 17,814 patients who had received a fourth injection, in order to detect potential side effects.

"Comparing the 42 days before and after vaccination, the second booster was not associated with any of the 25 adverse events studied," the researchers said. They were also able to see that there was no noticeable difference in the reactions to the fourth vaccine, compared to the third injection.

Studies indicate that Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy is driven primarily by safety concerns rather than efficacy considerations.

"Building confidence in booster vaccines requires addressing the knowledge gap about vaccine safety, a gap that has so far been filled by unscientific and somewhat speculative theories," the researchers concluded.