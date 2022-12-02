China further relaxes Covid rules after protests

The protests against 'zero-Covid' policy seen as biggest challenge to regime since 1989

Some communities in Chinese cities where Covid is still spreading are easing off on testing requirements and quarantine rules ahead of an expected shift in virus policies nationwide after widespread social unrest.

The uneven relaxation of Covid restrictions is, however, fueling fear among some residents who suddenly feel more exposed to a disease authorities had consistently described as deadly until this week. At the same time, authorities are continuing to seek to contain protests with heavy security on the streets, online censorship in full force, and surveillance of the population heightened.

An unknown number of people were detained and it’s unclear if any will face charges. Most protesters focused their anger on the “zero-Covid” policy that seeks to eradicate the virus through sweeping lockdowns, travel restrictions and relentless testing. But some called for the party and its leader Xi Jinping to step down, speech the party considers subversive and punishable by years in prison.

China’s COVID policies have hammered its economy, choking everything from domestic consumption, to factory output, to global supply chains, and causing severe mental stress for hundreds of millions of people. Anger over the world’s toughest curbs sparked dozens of protests in more than 20 cities in recent days in a show of civil disobedience unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

While much smaller in scale, the protests were the most significant since the 1989 student-led pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square that the regime still views as its greatest existential crisis. With leaders and protesters at an impasse, the People’s Liberation Army crushed the demonstrations with tanks and troops, killing hundreds, possibly thousands.