Estimated 250 million Chinese infected with Covid in December

Leaked statistics reveal a breakout of unprecedented proportions

Some 248 million Chinese contracted Covid in the first 20 days of December, according to minutes from an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission held on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing unnamed officials involved in the discussions.

According to another stunning statistic cited in the report, 37 million Chinese may have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week. If accurate, the spread of infection, affecting nearly 18% of the world's largest population, would dwarf the previous daily record of about four million, set in January 2022, also in China.

China this month has rapidly dismantled key pillars of its zero-Covid strategy, doing away with snap lockdowns, lengthy quarantines and travel curbs in a jarring reversal of its hallmark stringent containment strategy. Cities across the country have struggled to cope as surging infections have emptied pharmacy shelves, filled hospital wards and appeared to cause backlogs at crematoriums and funeral homes.

Nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with Covid-19 on a single day this week, according to estimates from the government’s top health authority, making the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest.

China's government keeps a tight leash on the country's media, with legions of online censors on hand to scrub out content deemed politically sensitive. Most government-run publications have downplayed the severity of the country's exit wave, instead depicting the policy reversal as logical and controlled.

The Chinese government has reported only seven Covid deaths since restrictions were loosened dramatically on December 7, bringing the country’s total toll to 5,241. On Tuesday, a Chinese health official said that China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official Covid death toll, a narrow definition that excludes many deaths that would be attributed to the virus elsewhere.

Some outlets hinted at shortages of medicine and hospitals under strain, though estimates of actual case numbers remain rare.