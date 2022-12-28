U.S. considering Covid entry restrictions for travelers from China

Concern mounts over potential spread of new variants as Chinese rush to book flights abroad after Beijing eases travel restrictions

The United States is considering Covid entry restrictions for travelers from China, U.S. officials said Tuesday, after Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

Infections have surged across China as key pillars of its containment policy have been dismantled, prompting U.S. officials to express concern at the potential for new variants to be unleashed.

That potential became even more real Monday when Beijing said it would scrap mandatory Covid quarantine for overseas arrivals from January 8, prompting many in China to rush to plan trips abroad.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing Covid-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," the U.S. officials said, referring to the People's Republic of China .

Beijing authorities have acknowledged the outbreak is "impossible" to track and have done away with much-maligned case tallies, in addition to narrowing the criteria by which Covid fatalities are counted.

The new rules taking effect on January 8 will downgrade Covid from a Class A to a Class B infectious disease.

"According to the national health quarantine law, infectious disease quarantine measures will no longer be taken against inbound travelers and goods," the National Health Commission said.

The move to end the hotel isolation for incoming travelers comes after nearly three years of closed borders in China. Since March 2020, all passengers have been required to undergo quarantine upon arrival to the country. This policy was gradually eased -- reducing from three weeks to one week this past summer and then last month to just five days.

Israel also in January plans to downgrade the status of Covid to the level of the flu. On January 31, the coronavirus will be considered a viral disease similar to the flu. The control center for the pandemic will be closed and at this stage, according to the plan, there will no longer be a need for isolation for Covid patients.