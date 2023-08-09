New Covid variant EG.5 on the rise, with cases in 36 countries

As of July 24, Israel recorded at least 18 cases of the EG.5 variant, dubbed by virologists as 'Eris'

A new Covid variant known as EG.5 is spreading across the world, according to health experts.

As of July 24, over 2,440 sequences of the new variant had been detected in 36 countries, including at least 18 cases in Israel, data from Outbreak.info revealed. The strain is particularly spreading in the United Kingdom, where hospitalizations continue to rise, especially among the elderly, British health officials said.

On social media, virologists have dubbed the variant "Eris.”

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) pointed out that surveillance of the EG.5 variant began in early July due to increased reports of it internationally, specifically in Asia. The variant was first detected in March.

During the week of July 10, nearly 12 percent of genetically sequenced cases of Covid were found to be of the EG.5 variant. By July 20, that percentage had risen to nearly 15 percent of all cases.

According to the UKHSA, EG.5 accounts for 20 percent of sequenced cases in Asia, 10 percent in Europe, and 7 percent in North America. In Japan, cases have been increasing for 17 consecutive weeks, according to the country's health ministry, which recorded 78,502 new cases of contamination in the week of July 23.

In the United States, EG.5 has become the main variant, accounting for 17.3 percent of new Covid infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Faced with the emergence of this variant, Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead for Covid response at the World Health Organization, urged member states to "maintain, not dismantle, the established Covid-19 infrastructure: Maintain surveillance and reporting, tracking of variants, provision of early clinical care, vaccine boosters to high-risk groups as well as communication around the virus.”