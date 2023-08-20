Israel confirms 1st case of new Covid variant

BA.2.86, nicknamed by scientists on social media as Pirola, is 'closely tracked' by WHO

Israel on Sunday confirmed the first case of a new variant of Covid, BA.2.86, which has been nicknamed by scientists on social media as Pirola.

The WHO classified the new variant as one under surveillance "due to the large number (more than 30) of spike gene mutations it carries", it wrote in a bulletin about the pandemic late Thursday.

