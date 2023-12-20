WHO flags new sub-variant of COVID Omicron, JN.1 as "variant of interest"

There are no reports indicating increased severity of illness associated with the JN.1 sub-variant compared to previous ones

A sub-variant of the Omicron mutation of the Covid virus, known as JN.1, has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The decision is based on the sub-variant's rapidly increasing spread, with cases detected in various countries, including India, China, and the United States.

The WHO emphasizes that, at present, the risk to the public remains low, and existing vaccines continue to provide protection against this sub-variant. However, the organization issues a cautionary note, indicating that the winter season may see an increase in Covid and other respiratory infections.

The rise of respiratory viruses such as flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and childhood pneumonia in the northern hemisphere is contributing to the complexity of the situation. The WHO highlights the natural evolution of the virus causing Covid, leading to the emergence of new variants over time.

While Omicron has maintained its global dominance, the organization is actively monitoring the spread of the JN.1 sub-variant and will provide updates as needed. The WHO is currently tracking various Covid variants of interest, assuring the public that none is deemed concerning.

Presently, there are no reports indicating increased severity of illness associated with the JN.1 sub-variant compared to previous ones. However, the WHO stresses the need for further studies, especially as the number of countries reporting data on hospital admissions for Covid has significantly decreased.